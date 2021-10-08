SFH partners NOVARTIS to deliver health to children in two states

The Society for Family Health(SFH), one of Nigeria’s largest non-governmental organizations has collaborated with Novartis, a global healthcare company based in Switzerland that delivered health care to children in Ebonyi and Kaduna States.

The Deputy Managing Director strategy/programmes, SFH, Dr Jennifer Anyanti, on Thursday, in Abuja, said the partnership was called the “Delivering Health to All Children” (Del2All) project and was funded by the Novartis Foundation, supported by the Kaduna and Ebonyi State governments, and implemented by SFH.

Anyanti added that the project was designed in line with the Federal Ministry of Health’s (FMOH), integrated Community Case Management of…