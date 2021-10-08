Tiwa Savage confirms sextape, alleges blackmail

Nigerian music diva, Tiwa Savage has revealed that she is currently being blackmailed by someone to pay an unspecified sum over a recorded intimate moment with her lover.

Tiwa revealed this to American radio personality, Angie Martinez during an interview on Power 105.1 FM, Tiwa said that an unknown person had contacted her over an apparent sex tape between her and her partner.

Tiwa also stressed that she had been quite disturbed over the incidence as the person had threatened to release the tape yesterday at midnight if she did not pay them the bitcoin amount that they asked for. However, the Afrobeat’s Queen has refused to pay them explaining that she won’t fold to the demands.