2023: Zoning not Nigeria’s problem ― Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Saturday said that what Nigerians are clamouring for is the right person to govern Nigeria.

He explained that zoning is not the problem of Nigeria but to have the best hands to lead them.

Ortom who spoke to newsmen in Makurdi said that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was ready to heed to the demand of Nigerians to be led by the best hands that would turn around the fortunes of the country and improve their living conditions.

According to the governor, “I have always said that zoning is good but it is driven by the marginalization of people and also the level of poverty among the people.

