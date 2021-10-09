26 Lagosians died from security breaches in September –Security firm Landlords will be compelled to give information about their tenants –Agency

Segun Kasali, Subair Mohammed and Lekan Olabulo engage the General Manager, Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency (LNSA), Prince Ifalade Oyekan and Senior Research Analyst at the intelligence-gathering firm, EONS Security Company, Ngozi Ogbonna, on the updates in the security situation in Lagos State. Excerpts from the separate interactions are presented below:

Prince Oyekan, Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency (LNSA)

What is your assessment of the security situation in Lagos State?

All over the world, security is shaky and tensed. The situation is not limited to Nigeria alone. Lagos State is safer compared to other states in Nigeria. This is why we have many people migrating to…