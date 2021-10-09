Arewa and Oduduwa more alike than unlike

THE past few months have ignited impassioned and frenzied political brickbats between the elites of the South and those of the Muslim North. Plus, over the years, the differences between the people of the regions are often magnified and their similarities papered over. In today’s column, I show how this is all elite manipulation.

Centuries before colonialism and the British-supervised formation of Nigeria, much of what we know today as northern and western Nigeria had had robust relational and cultural encounters, evidence of which still endures in the contemporary linguistic and cultural artifacts of the people. The centuries-long Trans-Saharan Trade between the Arab world and…