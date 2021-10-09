Booster dose for covid 19 vaccine

I have been hearing of the COVID 19 Vaccine Booster Dose. Kindly let me know the category of people who need the Booster dose.

Ahmed (by SMS)

COVID 19 experts have identified three categories of people who may need a third dose (Booster Dose) of the COVID 19 Vaccine. The first category are those that didn’t respond adequately to the first two doses. Most of this category are the immunocompromised people. The second reason might be if after being vaccinated, the effect of the vaccine starts to wane over time. The third reason will be if the performance of the vaccines are less or inadequate against some of the…