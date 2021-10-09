BREAKING: Four remaining as abductors release five Bethel Baptist school students, matron

Four out of the over 120 students of Bethel Baptist High School, Kaduna State, kidnapped in July, remain to be released following the release of five more students of the school and the Matron on Friday evening.

President, Nigerian Baptist Convention, Reverend Israel Akanji, confirmed the release of the students and matron in a statement made available to Saturday Tribune.

While expressing gratitude for the latest release of the students and matron, Akanji expressed optimism that the remaining four students would be released soon.

Since July, the abductors, who initially demanded for N60 million as ransom, have been releasing the students in batches.

Akanji said: “Glory be to God. Five of…