Encomiums at lying-in-state service for Gbongan High school’s first principal

Hundreds of prominent community members and old students of Gbongan High School in Gbongan in Ayedaade Local Government Area of Osun State on Thursday held a lying-in-state service in honour of the first principal of the school, Dr Joseph Omolayo Ojeleye in the community.

The programme which was held amidst merriment and happiness was accompanied with varieties of activities ranging from songs of praises, eulogy and encomiums to appreciate the good life, the departed soul lived while on Earth.

Speaking at the event, an indigene of the town and the chairman, Board of Trustees for the Old Students Association of the school, Mr Aderemi Louis Oyedele, charged the state government to…