Fakorede partners Tech platform, unveils scholarships for youth

Oyo commissioner-designate Seun Fakorede has announced The Seun Fakorede Tech Learning and Scholarships for Youths, in partnership with Utiva.

Fakorede in a statement, underscored the relevance of the country’s tech sector with respect to the growth of the country’s economy.

He said, “The Tech Sector currently employs about 11.12 per cent of Nigeria’s population, and more than 80 per cent of these are young people.

“With the current trajectory and investment in Tech, the amount of jobs created is expected to be explosive in the coming years.”

He however called on youths to utilise the opportunity to learn more about the tech space.

“It’s a privilege to empower and encourage…