‘Low internet, technology penetration caused by lack of computer facilities in public schools’

The lack of adequate computer facilities in public schools has need described as one of the major reasons for the low level of internet and technology penetration among Nigerian school children.

This assertion was made by the Zonal Coordinator for Community Service in Rotary International District 9125 Nigeria, Dr Segun Makanjuola, who said that the digital divide has greatly affected how Nigerian secondary school students compete with their contemporaries across the world.

Makanjuola stated this during a training on “Creating Opportunities Through Digital Inclusion” held at the St. Theresa College, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital last Thursday. The training which held in commemoration…