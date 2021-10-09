My wife brought her mother to stay with us without my consent —Husband

An Igando Customary Court in Lagos, Lagos State, has dissolved the 20- year-old marriage of a clergyman, Chijoke Ogu to his wife, Chineye Ogu, over the latter’s alleged stubbornness.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), delivering judgment, the court president, Mr Adeniyi Koledoye said since the petitioner insisted on divorce after several interventions, the court was left with no option than to grant his prayer.

“The court hereby pronounces the marriage between Mr Chijoke Ogu and Chineye Ogu dissolved today.

“Both of you, henceforth, cease to be husband and wife.

“Each of you should go on his or her separate way unmolested. The court wishes both of you well in your…