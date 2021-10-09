Obaseki approves Ozavize Salami as SUBEB Chairman

The Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki has approved the appointment of Ozavize Salami as the Chairman of Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

The Governor made this known in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, and issued to Tribune Online on Friday evening.

According to the statement, Salami is an educationist and investment banker with over 23 years of post-graduate experience cutting across education, accounting, investment banking, sales and marketing, and customer service.

It added that the appointee is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Stonebridges Learning educational resources, an education and learning resource…