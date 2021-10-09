Osinbajo warns against defunding gas development for net-zero emission

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has advised the international community not to defund gas development just for the sake of attaining the global net-zero emission target.

This is just as he assured that in its commitment to the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, the Federal Government is already making efforts to use large shares of clean energy sources, saying, “limiting the development of gas projects, poses dire challenges.”

He asserted on Friday in London at the High-Level United Nations event meetings on the Energy Transition plan in Africa with a special focus on Nigeria.

According to him, this is why the international community should understand that the plan to defund gas…