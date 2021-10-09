Police vow to apprehend, punish cops who snatched grandma’s N150,000

THE police in Oyo State have vowed to probe a robbery allegation levelled against some policemen purportedly attached to the command by a 20-year-old artiste, Emmanuel Jesugbemi.

Jesugbemi had claimed in a viral social media post that the sum N150,000 given to him by his grandmother to pay her rent was snatched by some policemen attached to the command at Apata area while he was on his way to deposit the money in the bank.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, in a statement on Friday, said: “The attention of the Oyo State police command was on Thursday, October 7, drawn to a one minute, 50 seconds video made by one Emmanuel Jesugbemi, alleging that he was, at…