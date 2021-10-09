UNIZIK gets N1bn grant from BUA group for ultra-modern student centre

The Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka (UNIZIK), has received a grant of one billion naira (N1bn) from a non-profit organisation, Abdul Samad Rabiu, ASRAfrica Initiative for the construction of an international students centre.

Tribune Online learnt that the contract came from Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative, ASR Africa, the founder of BUA Group and cement manufacturing company, Abdul Samad Rabiu.

Receiving the grant, the Vice-Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Professor Charles Okechukwu Esimone, who expressed gratitude to the donors of the grant, said the mega Students Centre in the institution, when completed, would be the first and best of its kind in Nigeria in…