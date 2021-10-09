Vincent Entertainment boss to trademark company

Entrepreneur and philanthropist, Vincent Tobi has began the process to trademark his company.

The Chief Executive Officer of Vincent Entertainment, owners of Vnation Pictures, has instituted the plans to trademark his entertainment company.

Tobi made this known in a statement from Vnation Pictures outfit.

“After due process and many consultations from far and wide, we have decided to file for our company’s trademark. Our team agreed that it’s a right step in the right direction as the company gets ready for our maiden full-length feature, Obsession,” Tobi said.

Tobi, who has also been touching the lives of indigents through the Vincent Tobi Foundation, said the move will further…