Ayydoe wins more hearts with new EP, Love Language

With the continuous rise in the influx of upcoming artistes into the music industry with several sounds and styles of music, promising young act, Michael Akinboye, also known as Ayydoe understands that being unique and creating relatable music that will put him ahead of his colleagues will stand him out from the crowd.

This appears to be his winning strategy as he continues to dance and sing his way into the hearts of many music lovers since he dropped his much-talked EP, entitled Love Language.

Making his entrance into the music industry, Ayydoe said he is intent on letting music lovers have a feel of what he’s made of, with the release of ‘Love language’.

The fast-rising artiste who…