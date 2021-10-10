Bauchi gov empowers 1000 women, youths with vehicles, grinding, sewing machines worth N99m

No fewer than 1000 beneficiaries mostly women and youths have been empowered by the Bauchi State Government with various items including cash amounting to the sum of N99 million.

The items include sewing and knitting machines, Talia making materials, motorcycles, vehicles, jerry cans of groundnut oil and others given out on Sunday at Itas-Gadau and Jama’are LGAs of the state.

State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed on Sunday distributed the occupational equipment which he said was part of his social welfare scheme tagged ‘Kaura Economic Empowerment Programme’ (KEEP) designed to be implemented across the 20 local government areas.

He further explained that in each of the local governments,…