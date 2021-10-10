Concord, Dates, Particles, In Order to

Sample 1: “The Koran and the Bible was said to have been used in the event, with Muslims throwing questions at the Pastor…”(Ugandan Pastor Beheaded…Opera News, 20 May, 2021)

I draw readers’ attention to the singular verb-form (was) which occurs in the following context: “the Koran and the Bible was said…” As already noted, the verb (was) is in its singular form. The next logical thing to do is to find out the noun element to which the singular verb should relate in concord. Of course, such an element has to be singular. A common sense reading of the structure under scrutiny points unmistakably to two noun elements which are the subject of the verb in question. These are:…