Gov Ishaku mourns AKU-UKA of Wukari

Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku has expressed shock and sadness over the passing on of His Royal Majesty, Dr Shekarau Angyu Masa-Ibi, the Aku Uka of Wukari and chairman of the Taraba State Council of Chiefs.

A statement signed by Mr.q Bala Dan Abu, special adviser to Governor Ishaku on media and publicity, described the late Aku Uka as a foremost paramount ruler whose reign brought peace, unity and prosperity to Wukari, Taraba State and the entire ancient Kwararafa Kingdom.

The governor described his reign as a period of self-discovery by the Jukun people of their strategic place in history and role in the promotion of modern civilisation in Nigeria and beyond.

He said, Masa-Ibi was a…