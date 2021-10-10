Gunmen attack police station, man’s house, abduct nursing mother, child in Adamawa

Suspected kidnappers have attacked Ngurore Police station in Yola South Local Government Area of Adamawa State and abducted a nursing mother in the area.

DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

According to Nguroje, the gunmen attacked the station at about 2:00 a.m on Sunday, but no casualty was recorded.

“The suspected kidnappers targeted one Alhaji Umaru of Nasarawo, a resident of Ngurore town in Yola South Local Government Area.

“The criminals formed two groups; one attacked the police station to divert the attention of security operatives, while the other group attacked Alhaji…