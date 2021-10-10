I’m inspired to lift souls, change gospel music narrative —Queen Kel

Inspired by her passion to lift the hearts of men and lead souls to God, as well as her desire to dominate the gospel music scene , Nigerian based gospel singer, Kelechi Bewosely Esimogu widely known as Queen Kel is fast becoming a face to look out for in the gospel music industry.

Through her unique style of Afro gospel music, Queen Kel made her way through to the gospel music industry in 2017 with the release of her album “you rock my world “ which earned her a top spot on the list of the movers and shakers of the Nigerian gospel music industry.

The young pastor has gained prominence by her release of a her first single entitled “thankful” which featured popular…