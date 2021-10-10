It took Malaysian university a year to detect I was owing fees —Onibon

Professor Nosiru Onibon, Provost, Michael Otedola College of Education (MOCPED), share his story with by SEGUN KASALI.

How do you explain your passion for Arabic language?

Well, I had my primary education in Ansar-u-deen primary school in Epe and my secondary school at Alaro Community High School in Epe, Lagos state. When I was in class four, my father wanted me to go to Arabic school for reasons best known to him. When he came with that suggestion, I frowned on it. I went to my mum to express my grievances but she insisted on what my dad said. Then, I accepted and I began to write in my exercise book “Lawyer Mallam Nosiru”. This was because I initially wanted to be a lawyer, and when…