NDLEA dismantles drug joints in Lagos, Oyo, Kwara, arrests 110 dealers

No fewer than 110 drug dealers were arrested in nine states across the country when their hideouts were raided, dismantled and assorted illicit substances seized by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in the past week.

In Lagos, notorious drug joints in Maza Maza, Alakija, Festac Town, Amuwo Odofin, Oluti, Isheri roundabout, and Igando were raided on Thursday and 16 suspects were arrested.

A statement by the spokesman of the NDLEA, Demi Babafemi said, seven others were equally arrested in different locations in the Lekki area of the state.

He said, no fewer than 17 suspects arrested by men of the 149 Battalion (Rear), Nigerian Army Cantonment, Ojo, were also…