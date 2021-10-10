Olanipekun empowers 200 indigents in Ikere community with N8million

A frontline legal practitioner and former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) has once again empowered 200 indigents, comprising youths, widows and the aged in his hometown, Ikere-Ekiti, Ikere local government area of Ekiti State.

The beneficiaries made up of 100 youths were given N50,000 each, while the aged and widows were offered N30,000 each through the Wole Olanipekun Foundation at the second edition of the Youth Empowerment and Widows-Aged programme held at the weekend. The foundation had in April this year, empowered the same number of beneficiaries in the maiden edition of the programme.

Speaking, Olanipekun described the Covid-19 pandemic as…