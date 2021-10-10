Osinbajo, Abiodun, OBJ, Ayokunle, Oke, Ajayi, Awolowo-Dosumu, others honour Akin-Akinsanya at enthronement as bishop

President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Reverend Supo Ayokunle; president, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale Oke; Bishop Felix Adejumo; Pastor Femi Emmanuel; Reverend Mother Esther Ajayi and her husband, Dr Muyiwa and other clerics graced the consecration and enthronement of the Ogun State CAN chairman, Reverend Tunde Akin-Akinsanya as the presiding bishop of Communion Faith Assembly International, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, representative of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, his wife, Mrs Moji; Akarigbo of Remoland, HRM, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, and other dignitaries that sent their special greetings include, vice…