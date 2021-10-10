Put selfish interest aside, Venerable Olaleye charges politicians

Public office holders and those in positions of authority have been charged to put aside personal and selfish interests and focus on serving the people who voted them into the office, while also keeping faith with their oath of office and tenets of good attitude, as they will be accountable to God for every action they take while in office.

The vicar-in-charge of Our Saviour’s Anglican Church, Oke-Ata, Housing Estate, Abeokuta, Ogun State, Venerable Isaac Olaleye, gave this charge during the church’s celebration of accomplished worthy parents, the commemoration of departed souls, and immortalisation of an icon, Mrs Kehinde Olaitan Ogunsola, recently.

Venerable Olaleye reiterated that…