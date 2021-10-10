Traditional practices still increasing gender-based violence in South-East ― Group

Traditional rulers and town union leadership in Ebonyi State and other states in the South-East have been charged to change the existing obnoxious traditional practices that increased gender-based violence in the zone.

The group gave the charged in a communique issued at the end of one day South East Traditional and Religious Leaders summit on ending Gender Based Violence and harmful practices in the zone organized by wife of Ebonyi State Governor, Mrs. Rachael Umahi, in collaboration with United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Abakaliki, the state capital.

The communique which was drafted by Chijioke Ogbodo and Nancy Oko-Onya, called for the implementation of the existing Laws against…