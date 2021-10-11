10 brokers traded 60.01% shares in September

ACCORDING to the Broker’s Performance Report published by the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), the top 10 performing stockbroking firms for the month of September 2021 traded a total of 7.27 billion units of shares valued at N71.41 billion in the review month.

The top ten stockbroking firms accounted for 60.01 per cent of the total value of shares traded within the period under review.

Stanbic IBTC Brokers Limited led the list of top stockbroking firms with a total trade valued at N14.55 billion in September 2021. This represents 12.23 per cent of the total value of shares traded during the period under review.

Meristem Stockbrokers Limited stands second on the list with its trade valued at…