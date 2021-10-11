2022 budget: State House operations to gulp N24bn

THE sum of N24,835,805,231 has been earmarked for operations of President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2022 Appropriation Bill he presented at a joint session of the National Assembly last Thursday.

The amount, coming under ‘State Operations House – President,’ is made up of N2,861,041,921 for overhead and N21,974,763,310 for capital expenditure.

Under the expenditure, the office is expected to continue the ongoing replacement of vehicles and spares with the sum of N1,600,000,000.

N1,533,464,208 has been allocated for international travels, while the sum of N400,000,000 has been proposed for the replacement of Villa telecommunications infrastructure during the year. State House…