Clerics kick as Council of Ulama impeaches leader

The Kano Ulama (Islamic clerics) have impeached the leader of the Kano State Council of Ulama, Sheikh Ibrahim Khalil, just as some of the clerics present during the announcement expressed dissatisfaction over the process.

This was just as the group also announced the appointment of Professor Saleh Pakistan, who is also the chairman of Kano Pilgrims Welfare Commission as the new chairman of the council

However, addressing pressmen on Monday in Kano, a coalition of the various Muslim sects in Kano that include Izala, Tijjaniyya and Kadiriyya, lead by Ustaz Saifullah Adam Assudani, disclosed that the chairman of the State Council of Ulama is impeached for being political in running the…