Exercise restraint, let parties decide on options, Saraki appeals to NASS

Ahead of Tuesday plenary of both chambers of the National Assembly, former Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has sent a passionate appeal to members of the National Assembly who are in the process of reconciling the different versions of the Electoral Act (amendment) Bill passed by both chambers to save the country from crisis and trouble that will result from the proposal to make direct primaries compulsory for parties in sourcing candidates for elections.

Tribune Online has reported that the Conference Committee set up to harmonise positions taken by both chambers could not meet last Friday at its scheduled meeting at Transcorp Hotel Abuja, as the Clerk to the Committee…