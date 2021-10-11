MTN Nigeria set to launch Series II 10-Year Fixed Rate bond

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc (MTN Nigeria) has obtained the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission to launch the Series II 10-Year Fixed Rate Bond (Series II Bond) announced on September 21, 2021.

The Series II Bond represents the completion of the N200 billion registered shelf programme. In addition, the bond issuance continues to reinforce MTN Nigeria’s strategy of diversifying its funding sources.

MTN Nigeria l launched the book build in respect of the Series II Bond on 8 October 8, 2021

Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited which announced this, noted that MTN Nigeria is the leading telecommunications operator in the largest telecoms market in Africa. The company is…