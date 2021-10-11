My Mercedes is bigger than yours (1)

Every man is a genius. But if you assess a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will spend its entire life believing that it is stupid – Albert Einstein

Our world is ruled by ratings. We rate the child’s intelligence by his school report card. The A-list rated actor gets more money per appearance than the rest of his contemporaries. Promotion in the office is tied to who brings in the most clients even if they are lousy on the job. The Grammy and the Oscars draw the line between ‘world-class’ musicians and actors respectively. One telecommunication company introduces a package. Another does…