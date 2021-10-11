NAWOJ supports 100 schoolgirls with education materials in Bauchi 

A total of 100 school girls at Birshin Fulani Primary and Secondary School, Bauchi have been supported with learning materials worth thousands of Naira by the Bauchi State chapter of Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ).

The gesture by NAWOJ was to commemorate the 2021 International Day of the Girl Child set aside by the UN General Assembly to see to the myriad of problems militating against the well being of the Girl-child especially educationally and medically.

Speaking at the presentation of the materials on Monday, NAWOJ Chairperson, Bauchi State, Mrs Bulak Afsa, said that the gesture was to encourage girl-child enrollment in school and complement government’s efforts in…