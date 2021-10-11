NGOs raise alarm over rising cases of mental health issues in Nigeria

Two Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO) with a focus on mental health in Nigeria have raised the alarm that mental health issues are on the increase in Nigeria.

The NGOs – OT Corps Foundation and Kick Against Child Abuse (KACA) – made this known in a statement issued exclusively to Tribune Online on Sunday.

Speaking on the issue, the Founder of OT Corps Foundation, Ms Christian Tamunotonye, said there is a need for Nigerians to take their mental health seriously.

Christian explained that an average Nigerian lacks knowledge of the effect of stress on mental health and the need to consult counsellors.

She further explained that pills and eating cannot provide answers to all issues as…