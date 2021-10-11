Nigeria records 78 new cases of COVID-19, total now 207,694

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 78 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 207,694.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Facebook handle on Sunday.

“78 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-22 Kaduna-12, FCT-10, Benue-9, Imo-8, Akwa Ibom-4, Delta-4, Kano-4, Jigawa-3, Plateau-1, Rivers -1. 207,694 confirmed, 195,274 discharged, 2,747 deaths.

“States with zero cases reported (3): Bauchi, Nasarawa and Sokoto.”

