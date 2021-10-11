Osun Police warn against EndSARS anniversary protest

Osun State Police Command on Monday warned individuals or groups that are planning to embark on a protest in commemoration of the one year anniversary of the EndSARS saga, to desist from such, as the police will not hesitate to arrest and prosecute defaulters.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Olawale Olokode, advised parents and guardians to warn their wards to be law-abiding, and desist from such planned protest/gathering/assembly.

The police boss who made this known in a statement in Osogbo, further warned their sponsors to stop the plan or any of such action(s) forthwith, as the Command will not allow a repeat of last year’s EndSARS saga, noting that the security agency is fully…