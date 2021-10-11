Pastor Adegboyega donates N5m to KIEK foundation

In the quest to support the KIEK foundation and its mission to alleviate the sufferings of children in Nigeria, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega of SPAC Nation has donated the sum of five million naira to the drive.

He made this donation during a conversation with the Chairman of the Cubana group, Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly called Obi Cubana.

During the conversation, Obi Cubana shared with his wife, Ebele, activities with indigent children which she has passionately driven through her foundation to ensure that more children get an education.

Adegboyega also noted that the activities of Obi Cubana’s wife work are mostly born out of compassion, adding, “The world we live right now, a lot of people…