Philanthropist fetes over 1,000 ‘special persons’ in Ekiti

A philanthropist and security expert, Mr Israel Adesokan has celebrated over 1,000 Persons Living With Disabilities (PLWDs) drawn across the 16 local government areas of Ekiti State.

Adesokan popularly referred to as Jaru at the ceremony marking his birthday distributed food items, money and other materials to all the special persons who were full of praises for the gesture.

While speaking at the event, Adesokan who expressed delight in identifying with PLWDs who he maintained are special people, advocated the need for government to establish a Ministry of Special Persons to cater for their needs.

At this economically challenging period globally where the effects of the novel COVID-19 is…