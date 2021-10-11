Suspected cultists kill prophet, father in Akwa-Ibom community

Suspected cultists said to members of the dreaded Iceland confraternity have gruesomely murdered two members of the same family from Ikot Ibekwe community in Ukanafun Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom at the weekend.

Comrade Eseme Udoidiong, a local resident identified those killed to include Chief Ephraim Jacob Obonukut and his son, Prophet Kufre Obonukut, who, according to him, were macheted to death in their family compound at Ikot Ibekwe, few kilometres to Ikot Akpankuk, headquarters of the Local Government.

Family sources explained that “the cultists came to kill Prophet Kufre, and when he raised the alarm, his father was alerted to come up to save him, but the criminals turned and…