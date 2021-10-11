Will the new AISOP bring the much-needed relief to Nigeria’s IMC?

THE public presentation of the new Advertising Industry Standard of Practice (AISOP), recently by the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON), no doubt, marked another historic moment in the annals of advertising in the country.

Despite having a code, guiding advertising practice in the country, before the advent the new AISOP, not a few stakeholders in the industry, believed a set of new rules had become, desirable for the industry to be in tune with global trends.

Presenting the new rules of engagement to stakeholders in Lagos, recently, the Registrar/ Chief Executive, APCON, Dr Lekan Fadolapo explained that the document is designed to further enhance advertising in…