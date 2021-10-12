Arewa group backs Sheriff for APC national chairmanship

A group under the auspices of Arewa Solidarity Organization (ASO) has drummed support for the candidature of Senator Ali Modu Sheriff’s bid to vie for the position of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in their next convention.

The spokesman of the group, Abdullahi Risky disclosed this to newsmen in Kaduna on Tuesday.

He said the APC need a person with the credentials of Alhaji Modu Sheriff to move the party to greater heights.

“Having served as a Senator and Borno State Governor we understudied his commitment to progressive and party politics, as well as the enhancement of democratic tenets.

‘We are also convinced beyond all doubts and emotions that Sheriff…