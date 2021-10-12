Bariga housemaid murder controversy: Couple file no-case submission

The Nwankwo family accused of the murder of their housemaid, Ms Joy Adole, has told an Ikeja High Court that they have no case to answer.

Fortune and Stephen Nwankwo, are facing a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, involuntary manslaughter and accessory after the fact to murder.

The couple were accused of killing 19-year-old Adole on April 20, 2020, at their residence located at No. 18, Ogundola St., Bariga, Lagos.

They however, denied the allegation, claiming that Adole committed suicide by hanging herself in her bedroom.

At the resumption of trial, Fortune and Stephen, who were to open defence, filed a no-case submission through their counsel, Mr O. I Barrah.

Meanwhile, the…