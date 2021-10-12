Customs write FAAN, demand grounding of 62 private jets in Nigeria

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Tuesday said that status of 62 private jets operating in the country remain unknown despite the conclusion of a verification exercise of import documents for privately-owned aircraft in the country by the service.

This is even as the NCS revealed that the Federal Aviation Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has been put on notice to ensure that only privately-owned aircraft duly verified, and cleared by Customs are authorized to operate within the Nigerian airspace.

In a statement signed on Tuesday by the NCS Spokesman, Joseph Attah, the NCS said that 86 private jet operators came forward during the verification exercise and 57 private jets have so far been…