French govt commits €130m to 500 tech startups across Africa

Last week at the New Africa-France Summit, French President, Mr Emmanuel Macron announced a renewed financial commitment of €130m for the next three years and defined Digital Africa’s new ambitions to support entrepreneurship and technological innovation on the continent.

Present in Montpellier, the Digital Africa team unveiled new programmes, according to a Press release signed by Mr Ndeye Mane Sall for Digital Africa on over the weekend.

In terms of financing, the team announced the Fuzé project, that focuses on Francophone Africa and aims to support at least 200 tech start-ups as of early 2022 by launching a new small ticket fund (in stages, from €10,000 to €200,000) taking the…