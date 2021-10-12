Gombe governor swears-in three high court judges, two sharia court of appeal khadis

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya on Monday swore in new three State High Court judges and two khadis of the Sharia Court of Appeal just as he signed into law, bills granting autonomy to the state legislature and judiciary.

The high court judges are Zainab Abdulkadir Rasheed, Abdulsalam Muhammad and Daurabu Sikkam Suleiman while Adamu Kuna Jibril and Ahmed Baba Bala took oaths as khadis.

The governor equally presented two laws that he signed, authorizing autonomy for the legislature and the judiciary in the state.

In his address at the swearing-in ceremony, Inuwa Yahaya said that the appointment of the judges and khadis followed their confirmation by the National Judicial Council…