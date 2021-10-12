Google announces $1bn to support digital transformation in Africa

The Chief Excusive Officer of Google and Alphabet, Mr Sundar Pichai, has announced a plan to invest one billion dollars over five years to support digital transformation in Africa.

Pichair made the announcement at Google’s first ever Google for Africa event, held virtually and livestreamed recently.

He said that the investment would include the landing of the subsea cable Equiano, which would enable faster internet speeds and lower connectivity costs.

He said that it also includes low-interest loans to help small businesses and equity investments in African startups.

According to him, since 2017, Google has trained six million young Africans out of 10 million plan and also trained small…