NASS, INEC agreement on electronic transmission shows progress in democracy ― Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has commended the resolution of the disagreement between the National Assembly and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on electronic transmission of election results, saying it shows advancement in Nigeria’s democracy.

The commendation after the Senate Tuesday reversed itself on its earlier resolution on the matter.

According to a statement issued by his media office Tuesday, the harmonization of positions between the two institutions is an indication that Nigeria’s democracy is growing and getting stronger.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election, also commended individuals and groups…