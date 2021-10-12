NUJ Sokoto council congratulates Isiguzo, other elected officials

The Sokoto State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has congratulated the newly elected national leaders of the union, tasking them to work towards re-uniting members of the union.

The council equally congratulates the newly elected zonal Vice President and Secretary in charge of zone A, Muhammad Tukur Umar and Abdurrazak Bello Kaura.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Secretary of the council, Abubakar Auwal Imam, where he charged the new leaders to lead the union to prosperity by initiating programmes that will improve the capacity, well-being and welfare of members.

The statement, however, urged the national president to reach out to his…